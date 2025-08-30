Mara Lago Accord Joins the Fed, Fed Waves the White Flag & more w/ Andy Schectman

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Andy Schectman returns for our Friday Night Economic Review to unpack the latest major moves at the Federal Reserve—including the nomination of Stephen Miran, who recently penned the Mar-a-Lago Accord proposal aimed at weakening the dollar and reshoring U.S. manufacturing. We also dig into signals from the Fed that suggest a partial surrender of interest-rate control, what that could mean for assets, real estate, and savers, plus much more in this fast-moving market recap.

