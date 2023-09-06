Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 5





▪️The AFU again released drones to attack Russian rear regions.





One of the drones was shot down by an air defense unit in the Moscow region. The falling debris caused a garage in the Vysokovoltnik SNT to catch fire.





▪️Another drone was detected and neutralized in the Tver Region.





Its wreckage fell near the village of Zavidovo, not far from where the state residence of the Russian President is located.





▪️Throughout the day, the AFU struck the border area of Belgorod region.





Residential buildings were damaged in the village of Kozinka. A civilian was killed and another person was wounded.





▪️The AFU do not stop shelling populated areas in Donbass.





In Donetsk, the central districts of the city came under massive fire: one person was killed and at least seven others were wounded.





▪️On the Veemivka salient, the enemy, supported by armored vehicles, attacked the positions of Russian troops near Novodonetske and Novomayorske.





Nevertheless, the AFU failed to break through the densely built defenses and a multilinear system of mine barriers.





▪️On the Zaporizhzhia direction, active fighting continues near Orekhiv.





Russian troops repelled a series of enemy attacks and launched a counteroffensive near Robotyne.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU continue to shell the opposite bank, creating conditions for forcing the Dnipro river.





Two enemy groups landed under the Antonovsky bridge - Russian troops are firing artillery at them.