Carbon 60 HOWTO - THE ANTI-AGING & LONGEVITY KEY THAT MAKES HEALTH EASY
uThrive Labs
uThrive Labs
59 views • 7 months ago

https://uthrivelabs.com/carbon-60.html

Carbon 60 or C60 is an absolute powerhouse in the world of holistic supplements. A fullerene (enclosed carbon molecule), C60 is comprised of 60 atoms arranged in the form of a soccer ball. This molecule's discovery won the Nobel Prize in 1996 following studies that showed it to have unparalleled benefits. Specifically, when administered to mice & rats in levels expected to kill them, these rodents did not seem to age and would not die! C60 acts like a sponge for free radicals that cause stress & disease (free radicals -> oxidative stress -> disease -> aging). C60 also GREATLY simplifies complicated health routines. Our uncompromising blend is made with high quality organic olive & black seed oils. We add lab tested lead-free turmeric for extra anti-oxidative strength.

Keywords
healthcancerimmune systemholisticolive oilturmericc60carbon 60antioxidantanti-inflammatoryperformanceanti-agingathleticsblack seed oilmitochondriaayurvedicglutathioneatp productionfree radical
