Carbon 60 HOWTO - THE ANTI-AGING & LONGEVITY KEY THAT MAKES HEALTH EASY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://uthrivelabs.com/carbon-60.html
Carbon 60 or C60 is an absolute powerhouse in the world of holistic supplements. A fullerene (enclosed carbon molecule), C60 is comprised of 60 atoms arranged in the form of a soccer ball. This molecule's discovery won the Nobel Prize in 1996 following studies that showed it to have unparalleled benefits. Specifically, when administered to mice & rats in levels expected to kill them, these rodents did not seem to age and would not die! C60 acts like a sponge for free radicals that cause stress & disease (free radicals -> oxidative stress -> disease -> aging). C60 also GREATLY simplifies complicated health routines. Our uncompromising blend is made with high quality organic olive & black seed oils. We add lab tested lead-free turmeric for extra anti-oxidative strength.