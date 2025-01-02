MOST POWERFUL COSMIC RAYS EVER NOW HITTING EARTH, NEMESIS & SIGNS OF THE END? - RBTV47

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVELATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 47
Scientists detect the most powerful cosmic rays ever — and their unknown source could be close to Earth
https://www.livescience.com/space/scientists-detect-the-most-powerful-cosmic-rays-ever-and-their-unknown-source-could-be-close-to-earth
Scientists find record high-energy cosmic ray electrons, but origin remains elusive
https://bigthink.com/hard-science/scientists-detect-record-high-energy-cosmic-ray-ray-electrons-but-origin-remains-elusive/
Glory of God Hits Earth - Final Harvest of Souls
2/5/2023
https://theappearance.com/new-page-16.htm
Internal Glory Shall Be Revealed
3/7/2012
https://theappearance.com/new-page-55.htm
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064