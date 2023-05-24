Quo Vadis





May 23, 2023





Our Lady's Message to Valentina Papagna and Meeting a Priest in Purgatory.





Here is Valentina's experience of Our Lady and the Priest in Purgatory:





This morning I visited souls in what appeared to be the middle part of Purgatory.





Many souls were there, and they were all very dirty, with many marks on their clothing.





As I was talking to them, I asked them, “Why do you have so much dirt on your clothing?”





One Lady answered, “I tried to take off the mark, but it wouldn’t go away.”





I understood right away that it was her sin.





As I moved around, I came across a table, and I noticed a priest was seated at this table.





I said to him, “Oh, Father, you are here too.”





“What brings you here?” I asked.





“What brings me here?” he said, “A lot of things that I didn’t do right.





I was against a lot of things, and I didn’t believe in a lot of things.





Now I have to be here.”





In front of the priest, lying on the table, I noticed the little booklets containing messages I receive from Heaven and some other papers.





I said, “Father!





Be courageous.





Jesus spoke to me many times about the churches, about the priests and how they should do things.





Maybe while you were on earth, you should have read the messages.”





He said, “Yes, I know.





I did come across your messages, but I ignored them.





I did not believe them, but I wish I had.”





I said, “All the Holy Words; they are not from me; they are from our Lord Jesus.





They are His teachings.”





He said, “I know, but for me, it is now too late, and now I have to spend a lot of time here.





So please, Valentina, help me and pray for me.”





I noticed many more priests were present, but they were in darkness.





Only this priest came forward to speak to me.





The priest said, “There are more of us. There are a lot of things we did not do right in the church.”





I thought to myself how I spend a lot of time in Purgatory talking to souls.





One particular lady approached me and said, “Valentina, we see a beautiful gentleman with dark hair; he walks with you.





Sometimes there is a different one, but this one is very elegant and good-looking.





He accompanies you.





Who is he?”





I said, “Oh, he must be one of the angels.”





“Do you have only one angel?” she asked.





I answered, “It depends.





If I need more, then our Lord gives me more.





But I always come with an angel when I come to Purgatory.”





The angel always walks ahead of me as soon as I finish in Purgatory.





As I walk behind him, I tap dance because I feel happy after helping the Holy Souls.





I have also seen Blessed Mother tap dance when she is joyous because she cares so much for her children.





