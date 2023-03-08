Ancient Coins of ARABIA Nabataea Petra Caravan Kingdoms Greek & Roman Times #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/ancient-coins-arabia/amp/ for article showing the coins from this video and the best place to find them on eBay.





SEE ALL MY COINS AVAILABLE in my eBay Store here:

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins





The goal of this video is to educate and to teach people by showing authentic ancient coins from the Arabian peninusula of ancient times. This includes the Arab Caravan kingdom based in Petra Jordan which was called the Kingdom of Nabataea.





There were many different coins shown, including one depicting Athena and Nike in the beginning. Then a big Tetradrachm coin of Arabia Saba based on the coins of ancient Greek Athens.





Coins of Aretas IV, Shaquilath, Galimath, Malichus and several other rulers of the kingdom are shown in excellent condition.





Towards circa 2nd century A.D. Roman emperor Trajan turned the Arabia into a province under their control, commemorating it with a coin from Rome featuring Arabia with a camel holding cinnamon sticks. Then a Greek imperial / Roman provincial coin is shown of one of the cities of the new Province.





This video ends with a Roman emperor from Arabia called Philip I the Arab featuring the Romulus Remus and She-Wolf twins from the founding of Rome.





This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin collecting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv





Original Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQGrbChG7Hs





































lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoZsgQhGj74