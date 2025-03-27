Putin laid flowers at the monument "To the Defenders of the Arctic during the Great Patriotic War" during his visit to Murmansk.

Europe plans to send "deterrent forces" to Ukraine despite Russia's position , Macron said.

The mission will be led by Britain.

"The military will cover the sea, air and land areas and will be part of a broader security package. It is not for Russia to decide whether there will be deterrent forces in Ukraine. From next week, our diplomatic advisers will monitor the implementation of the decisions taken today," Macron said following a meeting with European leaders.

He did not specify how the mission would function and on what grounds it would enter Ukraine.