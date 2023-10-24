EPOCH TV | New Education Standards Reveal How Children Will Be Indoctrinated Next

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
New Education Standards Reveal How Children Will Be Indoctrinated Next
It’s possible that there was a benefit from the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic: When children had to join school remotely from home, many parents finally saw what their schools have been teaching them. Rather than learning how to be free thinkers and responsible adults, many children are being indoctrinated with woke political propaganda. Unfortunately, much of this is by design, and this flaw in the modern education system goes back to the beginning. It was the break between classical education and modern education. In this episode of "Crossroads," we’ll discuss the matter.
Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and guests, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
