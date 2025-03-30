BREAKING: PUTIN'S LIMO BLOWN UP! - Days After Zelenskyy Predicted His Death - The Latest Psyop

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of Russian President Vladimir Putin's limo exploding in Moscow just days after Ukranian President Zelenskyy predicting that Putin would be dead soon.





The Aurus Senat exploded feet away from the FSB Secret Service Lubyanka headquarters.





Putin famously travels in these limos and even gifted one last year to Kim Jong Un in North Korea.





This is the latest normalization of a narrative that could seriously harm hundreds of millions as the chess pieces are moved around on the board.





The war needs to appear real for outsiders but the reality is much more sinister and the war is very manufactured. This is all part of the agenda of shifting power from the west to the east and into a new technocratic system.





Meanwhile, Macron, Starmer and Zelenskyy meet in Paris to discuss a new security partnership which Putin has warned will lead to a bloodbath.





The UK and France have agreed to send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia as several European countries attempt to bring in a new draft.





With continued attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure which Putin blames on France and the UK, the war is quickly escalating despite hopium surrounding Trump pulling away from it.





US weapons continue to flow to Israel which flows to Ukraine as ambulances are targeted by the IDF in Gaza and the march towards war with Iran continues.





Keep in mind, Iran is one of Russia and China's top allies. It's all one big script.





The EU is telling people to stock up and prepare but only for 72 hours. It's time people seriously considered preparing themselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025