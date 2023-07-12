FBI Director Wray Gets Offended When Rep Chip Roy Calls FBI Tyrannical

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FBI Director Chris Wray Gets Offended When Rep Chip Roy Calls FBI Tyrannical
Rep Chip Roy: "Your job is to protect the American people from a tyrannical FBI storming the home of an American family."
Christopher Wray: "I could not disagree more with your description of the FBI as tyrannical.”
https://rumble.com/v2zn06s-fbi-director-gets-offended-when-rep-chip-roy-calls-fbi-tyrannical.html