The popular, likable Utopians
15 views • 10/19/2023

Everyone on earth believes in Utopia ... except me. That makes me unpopular and unlikable. Maybe someday telling the truth about reality will make someone popular and likable, but that day will probably not arrive in my lifetime.
Now who is in the mood for watching grown men beg the Prince of Darkness for his friendship and approval??!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRi9rEpc4JI
^^^^^^^
In the above video Rep. David Schweikert and a republican colleague get down on their knees and beg the Devilcrats ("our brothers and sisters") to anoint them prom king and prom queen. They need Satan's approval in the worst way to identify themselves as popular and likable members of congress. It is the most embarrassing display of insecurity and self-delusion I have ever seen in my lifetime.

hollywoodjoe bidenbarrack obamathe new york timesralph naderjosef stalinmao ze dong
