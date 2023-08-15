NWO: The Vatican’s United Nations is now screaming “global boiling”! (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Paul Joseph Watson for exposing the lies of climate change and global “boiling”.



Antonio Guterres, the United Nations’ Secretary General, is now advocating ‘global boiling’ resulting from warmer than usual temperatures in a few parts of the world. This is just another fear-mongering socialist message from Catholic Guterres who wants to please his boss, pope Francis.



There's NO climate emergency according to the following studies:





https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/

https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow





Tony Heller shows in this video how there were major heatwaves or global warming between 1790 and 1934: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvdivKMRrZs&feature=em-uploademail & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGe9JO58Uc8&feature=em-uploademail





Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his false gospel on climate change or global warming since he became pope in March 2013. The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).





The pope is using climate change to unite the world together so he can become the world's leader with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.





Climate change will be used by the Vatican to enforce its mark, hence, the mark of the beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and WORSHIP which goes against the 7th day Sabbath commandment of the Lord thy God.



Please look at my videos on the mark of the beast on my channel.



The United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, has weather-modifying, climate control instruments including HAARP and lasers, that can affect the world! And the pope knows that.



And now we have climate change calamities, created through man-made weather controlling devices and instruments such as HAARP and lasers, which the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13, are using to create climate change calamities, which, will make the pope’s false gospel of climate change look real and thus, the pope will look like a champion.



With all the increasing climate change calamities created through HAARP and lasers from the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13, the pope will then demand that his mark of public weekly SUNday rest and worship be ENFORCED worldwide in his vain and false attempt to make the world appear that he is trying to please God by resting and / or worshipping on SUNday when it will only make things worse since SUNday is not the day of the Lord.



And the world’s citizens, whose names are NOT written in the Lamb’s book of like, will worship him, the pope, as prophesied in Revelation 13:8 by accepting the pope’s mark IN the forehead, where the mind is located to make decisions, or IN their hand according to Revelation 14:9, King James Bible.



Those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast of public weekly SUNday rest and / or WORSHIP, will have their mark IN their minds by not working on that day with their hands and thus, the mark will be in their hands as well.





By agreeing with the Vatican’s mark, those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast will be able to BUY or SELL (Revelation 13:17) but for how long before the 7 last plagues in Revelation 16 of a just but offended God fall on them before they burn in hellfire and die.

