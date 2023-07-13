911 Pentagon Strike

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A fact that I've never heard mentioned is that directly south east of the pentagon sits the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Go ahead, do your homework kids. Do you honestly believe that the most heavily guarded building on the planet doesn't control a section of that or that they don't have any fighters there ready to scramble at moments notice?