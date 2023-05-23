"EVENTUALLY Go To Moon"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ORDER BART's BOOK: MOON MAN https://www.sibrel.com/
"I have just finished reading this book, it's excellent, well worth buying"
~The Prisoner
SUPPORT BART'S WORK https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=Z2SGH5SVLVPZ2
A Space Station astronaut admits that earth orbit is still the technological limitation of the government's manned spacecraft, even with fifty years of better rocket and computer technology. He even accidentally says that NASA hopes to "eventually" send astronauts to the moon.
Mirrored - Bart Sibrel