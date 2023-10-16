BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 13-15
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
121 views • 10/16/2023

▪️Enemy underwater drones attacked the patrol ship "Pavel Derzhavin" near Sevastopol Bay.

As a result of the incident, the ship received minor damage, and the tugboat that was coming towards it also suffered.

▪️Ukrainian units tried to attack the international airport in Sochi with six drones.

Russian anti-aircraft units intercepted all vehicles over the Black Sea, preventing damage and casualties.

▪️In Svatove sector of the front, Russian units continue to advance in the direction of Makiivka.

Despite the reserves redeployment to the front line, Ukrainian units fail to seize the initiative in the sector.

▪️In Donetsk direction, active fighting continues near the Avdiivka fortified area.

Despite the abandonment of part of the slagheap, Russian troops managed to establish fire control over the AFU group supply routes in the city.

▪️Ukrainian units continue to shell Donetsk agglomeration, including using cluster munitions.

Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Three people were killed and eight wounded.

▪️In Vremivka sector, AFU units made several attempts to attack near Staromaiors'ke.

Russian troops repelled all attacks, forcing the enemy to retreat to their original positions with losses.

▪️In Orikhiv sector, Russian assault groups advanced in forest lines at the Robotyne - Verbove line.

To the west, small arms and artillery fire suppressed the AFU's attempt to expand the control zone in the direction of Kopani.

Source @rybar


Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationoctober 13-15
