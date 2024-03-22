West Admits Russian Glide Bombs Might Actually be "Game-Changer"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- CNN admits Russian glide bombs are not only shifting lines on the battlefield, but are growing in quantity and capabilities;
- Russian glide bombs allow Russian warplanes to release munitions out of range of Ukrainian air defense systems, hitting targets with explosive power many times larger than artillery, rockets, and missiles;
- Ukraine's dwindling air defense capabilities are unable to neutralize this growing threat and the arrival of US-made F-16 warplanes are unlikely to help;
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/