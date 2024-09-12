観ておいた方が良いことX ～ 何か？

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1677396516875509760
フロリダ州ヒルズボロ郡で人身売買摘発、148人が逮捕、7人の被害者が救出される - 保安官https://x.com/JackWorldNews/status/1826024930900848916
＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊
何かおかしいことに気付く様子をご覧ください
https://x.com/jack_hikuma/status/1806183522757214323
*******************************************
現実です
https://x.com/hii29227409/status/1594310842199076865
＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊
大丈夫でしょうか、怪我をされたようです