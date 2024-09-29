© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Never forget, the hospitals were empty and they got Nurses to do this to pass the time, while the people hid in their houses and clapped at the doorstep.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/100084429551165/videos/824811659675409/
Thanks to Brenda C for Link
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/