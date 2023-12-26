🇫🇷🇳🇪 French troops officially left Niger, withdrawing all personnel and equipment. A document was signed on the completion of the withdrawal of troops.
Thus, for the first time since 1897, French colonial troops left the territory of Niger, which had been a de facto colony of France for 126 years.
Source @Intel Slava Z
