Biden Suspends Constitution. China to Police & Govern US for the WEF & W.H.O.?
#5Slampig
79 followers
1
332 views • 02/24/2023

Relevant links: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/

Should "American Justice" look like this? I may spend the rest of my life in prison. I have done nothing wrong.

Steven G. Erickson, 215 S. Broadway Suite 217, Salem, NH 03079 USA

Cell # if I am still alive, not whats app, Eight Six Zero 574 0695, texts best first. & who are you, & what do you want? Donations for Prison Commissary &/or to get word out, &/or for media project &/or help in setting up Peoples Grand Juries Common Law to go after perps, gladly accepted, checks & money orders.

#StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews

Keywords
politicsvladimir putinbreaking newsjudicial watchjudicial misconductstealth martial lawcourt reform
