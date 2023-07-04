X2 REPORT Ep 3108a The [CB] System Is About To Go Off The Cliff, Timing Is Everything

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X2 REPORT Financial News Ep 3108a July 3, 2023
The [CB] System Is About To Go Off The Cliff, Timing Is Everything
China shuts down metals to make semi conductors, says its a national security issue. The wind industry is in trouble because of turbine problems. Biden has the biggest staff in DC. The [CB] system is about to go off the cliff, timing is everything.
