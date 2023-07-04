X2 REPORT Ep 3108a The [CB] System Is About To Go Off The Cliff, Timing Is Everything

X2 REPORT Financial News Ep 3108a July 3, 2023

The [CB] System Is About To Go Off The Cliff, Timing Is Everything





China shuts down metals to make semi conductors, says its a national security issue. The wind industry is in trouble because of turbine problems. Biden has the biggest staff in DC. The [CB] system is about to go off the cliff, timing is everything.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)