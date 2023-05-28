Life of a 27-year-old single mother destroyed by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1662246536305098762

https://gofund.me/c5cd8eb1

"Eine Herzensangelegenheit,

mein Name ist Laura, ich bin 27 Jahre alt und leide an erheblichen gesundheitlichen Problemen, ausgelöst durch die Corona „Schutzimpfung “ mit BionTech. Meine Geschichte dazu könnt ihr unter dieser Seite aufrufen. Nachdem ich jetzt fast seit zwei Jahren damit kämpfe und versuche mein altes Leben zurück zu gewinnen,habe ich nun endlich eine Klinik in Düsseldorf gefunden. Allerdings werden verschiedene Behandlungsmethoden nicht anerkannt. Betroffene kämpfen täglich,um ernst genommen zu werden und endlich Hilfe zu bekommen! Die Behandlung kostet knapp an die 4000 Euro. Als alleinerziehende Mama kann ich mir diese nicht leisten und habe auch keinerlei Resourcen mehr. Ich würde mich daher über jede und noch so kleinste Spende freuen,aber genauso darüber,wenn ihr einfach diesen Beitrag teilt !

Ich bedanke mich bei allen herzlich im Vorraus! 🙏🏼

Liebste Grüße

Laura

A matter of the heart,

my name is Laura, I am 27 years old and I suffer from significant health problems caused by the corona "immunization" with BionTech. You can find my story under this page. After I've been fighting with it for almost two years now and trying to win my old life back, I have finally found a clinic in Düsseldorf. However, various treatment methods are not recognized. Affected people fight every day to be taken seriously and finally get help! The treatment costs just under 4000 euros. As a single mom I can’t afford these and I’m all out of resources. I would therefore be happy about any and even the smallest donation, but just as much about it if you simply share this post!

Thanking everyone in advance! 🙏🏼

Best regards

Laura"

