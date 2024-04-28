BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Defense Feat. Concealed Carry Podcast: The UNCENSORED Beginner's Guide to Training
Presented on US Sports by Concealed Carry

Featured product:

Glock Easy Trainer

https://bit.ly/3UhNbCq

Most gun owners practice firing their gun at home with the firearm unloaded. This practice, called dryfiring, helps to improve various shooting skills. Glock owners, unfortunately, have to “rack” or “cycle” the slide of the gun after each trigger squeeze when dryfiring the gun. This is tedious and can create bad habits. The Glock Easy Trainer tool installs onto the Glock gun in less than 1 minute and blocks the trigger from breaking thus allowing the shooter to press the trigger repeatedly without ever having to rack the slide. It also acts as a safety system in that it will prevent the firearm from firing a live round.

Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3UhNbCq


Today, Riley Bowman and Brian 'Doc" McLaughlin bring to you the fourth installment in a series of episodes about how to get started training--essentially all of the things we wish we knew when we were just getting started, and stuff we'd like our students to know today based on our perspective as instructors now. Today we will be talking about drills, and what and how to actually train. We think you'll find a lot of value in today's content, so please like, share, and subscribe so you don't miss anything!


As always, any questions or suggestions for future episodes can be submitted to [email protected]!


Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

