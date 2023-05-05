BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Critical Theory is Really Marxism & It Dominates "Education" Today
211 views • 05/05/2023

Critical Theory and its various descendants such as Critical Race Theory and Queer Theory are actually just revised Marxist thought, and yet this worldview and even "religion" now dominates the so-called education system in the United States, explained expert Joseph Weigel in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. Weigel, author of "The Critical State of Education: How Classical Education Cab Defeat Critical Marxism," uses the writings of critical theorists to prove his case beyond a shadow of a doubt, even tracing the ideas back to key revolutionary philosphers. However, Weigel argues that there is hope: a restoration of Classical Education. 

Critical State of Education Book - https://a.co/d/8rPrxXS 

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

