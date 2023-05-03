SHOW NO. 96 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Apr 26th, 2023)

In this episode, Robert “Bob” Schulz, founder and chairman of the We The People Foundation For Constitution, explains his innovative idea for the creation of a “Citizen Vigilance Center” in every state in the USA. These Citizen Vigilance Centers will be run by ordinary citizens of each state and their sole mission to be to hold local, state and federal elected and appointed government servants accountable to the state and federal constitutions. And these centers are more than just an idea. In this interview, Bob provides details about a specific plan for formation of these centers and the steps already accomplished towards accomplishing this innovative and urgently needed goal. Bob will soon be providing free access to all of the evidence, testimony and overall efforts of the We The People organization over the past quarter of a century at https://givemeliberty.org .

