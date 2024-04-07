The Israeli Army Burned this Family Completely - Consisted of 11 - The Father & 6 Family Members were Martyred - Mother and 4 of her Children Remained, Suffering from Horrific Burns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli army burned this family completely, It consists of 11 people. The father and 6 family members were martyred, while the mother and 4 of her children remained, suffering from horrific burns. They are launching a relief appeal to humanitarian organizations to help them travel and receive treatment outside the Gaza Strip.