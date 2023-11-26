Netanyahu: we control America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netanyahu had asked for the video camera to be turned off.
But somehow, it was turned back on.
Unaware he was being recorded, he had this to say: " I know what America is. America is something that can easily be moved, moved to the direction. 80% of Americans support us. It's absurd. We have that kind of support."
Mirrored - Helen4Yemen