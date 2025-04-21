© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian soldier spares Ukrainian woman in trench
Rare footage has emerged of a kamikaze drone operator who, while carrying out a combat mission, did not launch a fatal strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces position after realizing that the person in front of him was a woman.
The drone was already approaching the target in the trench when it became clear that there was a nurse there, providing assistance to a wounded soldier.
A few seconds before the strike, the drone operator called off the attack and spared the Ukrainian woman.
#source batka_ru
@Slavyangrad