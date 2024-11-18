The Demolition of a Stone House in Al-Walaja

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation army demolishes a 60 square meter house with bulldozers and heavy machinery, belonging to Hassan Mustafa Salah, under the pretext of lack of license in Al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem
The policy of demolishing houses under the pretext of "lack of license", the occupation forces demolished a house in Al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem.
Interview: Hassan Salah
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 15/11/2024
