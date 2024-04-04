BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TELL ME THAT IS NORMAL! i DARE YOU!
Swedish Skies
51 views • 04/04/2024

To the Swedish Authorities, you obviously lied when you said NO to Gates' solution of blocking the sun. There will come a time when your population WILL take note that these are far from normal skies. And a day is coming when all of us will have had enough. None of you obviously have families, because if you did, and if you were still Human1.0 enough to have feelings and emotions left, you would never want them living and breathing and sickening under this. I hope your consciences are robust enough to cope with what is coming.

chemtrailsgeoengineeringevilglobalistsswedenjamtland
