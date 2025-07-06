THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 22: Living as a Fugitive

David's life on the run began when he was forced to flee shortly after marrying Michal with nothing but his clothes. He sought food and a sword from the priest at Nob, falsely telling Ahimelech that he was on the king's business.

Fear drove David to the city of Gath, the hometown of the legendary Philistine giants, and when they recognized him, David acted like a mad man to escape and then hid in the cave of Adullam.

News spread among Saul's enemies of David's implicit rebellion and every misfit in Israel came to join him. King Saul subsequently executed everyone in Nob, sending the message that anyone caught aiding and abetting David would suffer the same fate.

When the Philistines attacked Keilah, David and his men came to the city's defense. For the next ten years David played a deadly game of cat and mouse with King Saul, never having a permanent place to call home. David had an opportunity to kill Saul but he declined to do so.

While on the run, he married Abigail and Ahinoam to replace Michal. This was only the beginning of David's polygamous family and his problems intensified because of the poor choices he continued to make.

