Isaac Kappy blew the whistle years ago, exposing fake conservatives as unregistered foreign agents for Mossad.
He warned they were everywhere, orchestrating a massive psychological operation against the American people while protecting the real slave traders.
"These are really bad f*cking people."
RIP Issac Kappy - one of the good guys.
Source @Real World News
