Adam Green Interview - Religious Prophecies In Israel, Zionism vs Judaism & Abrahamic Religions
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
1
74 views • 12 months ago

Joining me today is Adam Green, founder of KnowMoreNews.org, here to discuss numerous topics around not just Zionism, Judaism and the dishonest conflation therein, but a much deeper potential manipulation. Adam has researched these topics in depth for years, all of which are seen by many as highly contentious, despite most of what we discuss being backed by documented evidence. We dive into the origins of Zionism and what Adam's research reveals about the deeper potential connections of all Abrahamic religions.

All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/adam-green-interview-4-26-24


"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”


Keywords
newschristiansisraeljewswarzionismadam greeninterviewstorahjudaismpropheciesabrahamicreligionsbstrending newsthelastamericanvagabond7 noahide law
