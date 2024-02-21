No one has job security today except the Repo Man. Retirees are getting hammered by inflation and many are having to go back to work to survive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is true . I am still working at 73 and consider myself fortunate that I can still work. I just don't want to work so much these days.
By the way I am selling a really nice residential lot in our high end neighborhood here in Medellin Colombia in case anyone has some interest in this property . I subdivided our half acre lot. Send me an email should you have some interest: [email protected]