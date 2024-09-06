BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lunatic Fringe Wild Skies St. Charles Parish Destrehan, Louisiana #lookup #louisiana #wow #sunset -- LOUISIANA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
138 views • 8 months ago

This video was recorded September1, 2024 on I-10 East then, 3-10 to get across the Mississippi river to Destrehan. The sky was unremarkable!


Please comment what you think! Much Love!


I pray every day that people will stop looking down at your phones and start looking up at what's going on in the sky. I encourage everyone to check out other channels that cover the sky. There is some truly beautiful and educational footage to be seen.


Email: [email protected]

Twitter: https://x.com/louisiana_sky

Instagram: www.instagram.com/louisianaskywatch/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/louisiana.sky.10/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

Skywise Observations

https://www.youtube.com/@skywiseobservations7118/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Louisiana Sky Watch

https://www.youtube.com/@LouisianaSkyWatch/videos

vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
