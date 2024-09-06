Lunatic Fringe Wild Skies St. Charles Parish Destrehan, Louisiana #lookup #louisiana #wow #sunset -- LOUISIANA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video was recorded September1, 2024 on I-10 East then, 3-10 to get across the Mississippi river to Destrehan. The sky was unremarkable!
Please comment what you think! Much Love!
I pray every day that people will stop looking down at your phones and start looking up at what's going on in the sky. I encourage everyone to check out other channels that cover the sky. There is some truly beautiful and educational footage to be seen.
Louisiana Sky Watch