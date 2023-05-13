BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE HORRIFYING TRUTH IS IN THE PATENTS (J&J) -- Lisa McGee & Diane Kazer
High Hopes
High Hopes
227 views • 05/13/2023

Sgt Report


May 13, 2023


OTHER RELATED MENTIONS in this interview:

The Universal Antidote - Chlorine Dioxide / MMS Documentary (2021)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mLTEuM3kQ7a9/


The Devil We Know (FULL Film) - How Teflon & Forever Chemicals Cause Cancer, Infertility, AID & More

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UcwKtqpsgrCw/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4DsZh0x2Rwa/

Keywords
sgt reportvaccinepatentsjohnson and johnsonjabshotinoculationinjectiondiane kazerj and jlisa mcgee
