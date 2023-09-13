BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
At Mexico's Congress Today - Alleged Mummified Alien Corpses were Displayed - Suspected to be 1,000 Years Old Found in Peru
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
188 views • 09/13/2023

Alleged mummified alien corpses displayed at Mexico's Congress today, suspected to be 1,000 years old

This official gathering at Mexico City's Congress unveiled (https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1701843435764973785) two alleged "non-human" corpses.

These diminutive mummified remains, retrieved from Cusco, Peru, are believed to be a thousand years old and were showcased to members of the Mexican government and U.S. officials.

Here's an article, Cynthia:

https://www.npr.org/2023/09/13/1199251336/mexico-alien-corpses-congress

The original poster of this video said and I agree,

Wtf is going on in Mexico? I thought the U.S. was obsessed with UFOs, but Mexico is keeping up. At the same time, the U.S. government is flirting with the public promising to declassify some UFO data.

Things are so bad they have to use the UFO card.

