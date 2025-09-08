CRYPTO is a US GOVERNMENT mechanism to devalue the $$$ & erase DEBT





Putin’s advisor Kobyakov: The U.S. has devised a crypto scheme to erase its massive debt at the world’s expense.





“The U.S. is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt—35 trillion dollars. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system.





Washington’s actions in this area clearly highlight one of its main goals: to urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.





As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the U.S. plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense—this time by pushing everyone into the “crypto cloud.” Over time, once part of the U.S. national debt is placed into stablecoins, Washington will devalue that debt.





Put simply: they have a $35 trillion currency debt, they’ll move it into the crypto cloud, devalue it—and start from scratch.





That’s the reality for those who are so enthusiastic about crypto.”