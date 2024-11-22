Awareness of Holistic Reality

Holistic reality philosophy considers the whole as greater than just the sum of the parts. In analyzing all the components that can be perceived of this manifestation in which we exist, holistic reality philosophy seeks to understand the whole big picture, as well as truth and its implications.

With this greater knowledge, creative awareness may generate a movement for improvement.





Yeswise Inspiry is a wellspring of awareness, creative mind, inspiration, holistic reality, positive wisdom and well-being.

~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ Yeswise Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm

~ Yeswise Insights archive, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com

~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com