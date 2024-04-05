BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exploring No-Till Farming: A Journey in Intensive Cropping.
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
46 views • 04/05/2024

🌱 Embrace the beauty of cover crops and intensive cropping, inspired by the wisdom of Charles Dowding, author of "No Dig: Nurture Your Soil to Grow Better Veg with Less Effort"!

https://bit.ly/4cLTvKU

 🌿 As Charles delves into the world of no-till farming, scaling up from gardening to cultivating field crops like wheat, barley, maize, corn, and potatoes, the intricate dance between land and hands becomes apparent.

 🚜 From managing large areas with machines to nurturing just one-third of an acre, every inch holds potential.

 💡 Double cropping most beds means planting in early spring, ensuring a bountiful harvest.

🥕 Join Charles on this journey of sustainable agriculture and vibrant veggies!

Keywords
notillfarmingintensivecroppingsustainableagriculturecovercrops
