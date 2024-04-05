Exploring No-Till Farming: A Journey in Intensive Cropping.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌱 Embrace the beauty of cover crops and intensive cropping, inspired by the wisdom of Charles Dowding, author of "No Dig: Nurture Your Soil to Grow Better Veg with Less Effort"!
🌿 As Charles delves into the world of no-till farming, scaling up from gardening to cultivating field crops like wheat, barley, maize, corn, and potatoes, the intricate dance between land and hands becomes apparent.
🚜 From managing large areas with machines to nurturing just one-third of an acre, every inch holds potential.
💡 Double cropping most beds means planting in early spring, ensuring a bountiful harvest.
🥕 Join Charles on this journey of sustainable agriculture and vibrant veggies!