Kurt Hackbarth: México & AMLO in the Shadow of American Empire

Kurt Hackbarth provides a broad overview of México and AMLO in the shadow of American Empire. It's an interesting phenomenon that AMLO attracts support from the left, right, and center. AMLO has been focused on retaining Mexican sovereignty (e.g. energy). The US-backed Calderón won a fraudulent election in 2006 and began militarizing the country. The cartels collaborate with both the Mexican and U.S. governments. There is a complicated dynamic between AMLO and the Mexican military. He discusses AMLO's push for Latin American integration and calls by Washington to invade México. Multipolarity is the coming reality.
Websites
Twitter https://twitter.com/KurtHackbarth
Editorial Matanga https://www.editorialmatanga.com
About Kurt Hackbarth
Kurt Hackbarth is a writer, playwright, freelance journalist, and the cofounder of the independent media project “MexElects.” He is currently coauthoring a book on the 2018 Mexican election.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)