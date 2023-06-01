BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kurt Hackbarth: México & AMLO in the Shadow of American Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 06/01/2023

Kurt Hackbarth provides a broad overview of México and AMLO in the shadow of American Empire. It's an interesting phenomenon that AMLO attracts support from the left, right, and center. AMLO has been focused on retaining Mexican sovereignty (e.g. energy). The US-backed Calderón won a fraudulent election in 2006 and began militarizing the country. The cartels collaborate with both the Mexican and U.S. governments. There is a complicated dynamic between AMLO and the Mexican military. He discusses AMLO's push for Latin American integration and calls by Washington to invade México. Multipolarity is the coming reality.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com

Nomad Capitalist https://nomadcapitalist.com


Websites

Twitter https://twitter.com/KurtHackbarth

Editorial Matanga https://www.editorialmatanga.com


About Kurt Hackbarth

Kurt Hackbarth is a writer, playwright, freelance journalist, and the cofounder of the independent media project “MexElects.” He is currently coauthoring a book on the 2018 Mexican election.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
drugsmexicociachinalatin americaoilfentanyldrug waramloamerican empireus empirelithium
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy