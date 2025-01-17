© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highway to Hypocrisy
"Right-wing" protesters in Jerusalem block highways, furious that their apartheid state might momentarily pause its relentless campaign. The Zionist rage machine never rests, even against its own self-interest.
@TheIslanderNews
Israel's peace deal with Hamas has been signed. Both sides have confirmed its signing.
