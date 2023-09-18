© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't forget! is the warning of this sermon as Dr. Philip Woodley expounds Psalm 106, showing the danger of forgetting God. Psalm 106 contains 25 sins and 15 aspects of God's nature and actions. Not remembering God's goodness, the Jews fell into myriad sins and angered God, allowing Him to let Isarael's enemies rule over them. Many of us today are making the same mistakes. Therefore, Don't Forget!