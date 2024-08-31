© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian military discovered and destroyed a Danish Leopard 1A5DK tank of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkiv region.
The Lancet loitering munition crew worked on the target.
Adding:
The "Center" group of troops took control of the settlement of Kirovo in the DPR and continues to advance into the depths of the enemy's defense, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.