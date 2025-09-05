BrightLearn - Shattered Consensus: The True State of Global Warming by Patrick J. Michaels

"Shattered Consensus: The True State of Global Warming," edited by Patrick J. Michaels, presents a critical examination of the prevailing narrative on climate change, challenging the notion of a scientific consensus. The book argues that reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), often seen as authoritative, are fraught with inconsistencies, omissions and errors. Michaels and his contributors focus on debunking the "hockey stick" graph, which they claim is based on flawed methodology and manipulated data, thereby disputing the claim that recent temperatures are the warmest in a millennium. They highlight discrepancies in the archived data and the varying number of principal components used in different analyses, which they argue undermines the conclusion of uniquely warm twentieth-century temperatures. The book also emphasizes the underestimated impact of the urban heat island effect on temperature records, suggesting that urbanization, rather than solely greenhouse gas emissions, may be a significant factor in observed warming. Additionally, Michaels criticizes the IPCC's claims about increased El Niño events, arguing that historical data does not support this, and he underscores the correlation between solar irradiance and temperature anomalies, attributing early twentieth-century warming to solar changes. He further challenges the reliance on climate models, noting their inconsistencies and the overemphasis on CO2 as the primary driver of climate change, while downplaying natural variability and the role of clouds. Michaels also disputes the link between global warming and an increase in severe weather events, arguing that scientific evidence does not support the media's portrayal of heightened weather severity. While the book is controversial and many scientists disagree with its conclusions, it serves as a provocative call for critical thinking and a reminder to consider diverse perspectives in the complex and ongoing debate over climate change.





