FINAL WARNING_ Dr Mike Yeadon Interview REFUSE THE REAL ID OR DIE _ Oracle Films

Refuse REAL ID - A Practical Guide
https://www.cchfreedom.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Refuse-REAL-ID-A-Practical-Guide.pdf
Refuse Real ID because it's tied to your bank account and their lethal vaccines.
At a certain point after the cyber attack and martial law and the power grab plandemic treaty are implemented climate lockdowns are implemented so food production is halted you will need the real ID tied to the lethal "vaccine" gene therepeutic products.
Elon Musk's deadly M RNA molecule printers.
Our health is not for sale.
No drugs No bugs!
A passport and our medical files are 2 seperate things and we want to keep it that way for our safety and everybody else's.
The illegal medical cartel profits from your death.
Check Your License
Refuse the “Star Card”
Look for a star in the upper-right corner of your driver’s license.
If there is a star: You have a REAL ID.
If there is no star: You have a standard state driver’s license.
If you do not have a REAL ID, do not get one.
Ask your DMV for a standard state driver’s license instead.
45 states offer standard licenses.
States that do not: TX, FL, GA, MS, WY
Secure TSA-Approved ID to Fly
REAL ID is not required to fly.
The TSA accepts 15+ forms of ID including
U.S. Passport
U.S. Passport Card
Permanent Resident Card, Military ID, and more.
If You Already Have a REAL ID
Visit your DMV in person or online and replace it with a standard
state driver’s license if available. For more information, check
out our “Lose the REAL ID handout: https://bit.ly/losetheREALID.
