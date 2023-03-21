BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Radio Intercepts From Zaporozhe Offensive Showed English Mercenaries Doing All Artillery Fire-Correction
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
113 views • 03/21/2023

⚡️ During yesterday's battle in the Zaporozhye direction, the [V] group's scouts carried out a radio intercept

As can be seen from the first interception, we are talking about adjusting artillery fire. The most interesting thing is that it is carried out in English, which indicates the participation of foreign mercenaries on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the shortage of the enemy's own trained specialists.

On the second interception, commands are heard in Russian with an English accent. And this is not surprising, since all will know the Russian language, and it is easier for mercenaries to speak Russian with them than to comprehend the basics of Ukrainian.

It seems that already at the tactical level, foreign mercenaries are beginning to be involved in combat management in the Ukrainian army. Which is not surprising, because their commanders are already running out.

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
englishartillerymercsfire correction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy