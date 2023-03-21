⚡️ During yesterday's battle in the Zaporozhye direction, the [V] group's scouts carried out a radio intercept

As can be seen from the first interception, we are talking about adjusting artillery fire. The most interesting thing is that it is carried out in English, which indicates the participation of foreign mercenaries on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the shortage of the enemy's own trained specialists.

On the second interception, commands are heard in Russian with an English accent. And this is not surprising, since all will know the Russian language, and it is easier for mercenaries to speak Russian with them than to comprehend the basics of Ukrainian.

It seems that already at the tactical level, foreign mercenaries are beginning to be involved in combat management in the Ukrainian army. Which is not surprising, because their commanders are already running out.

Mirrored - December1991

