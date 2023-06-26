BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wall Street and Silicon Valley CEOs do not want to cut off the ties with the CCP because their profit margin is based on cheap slavery
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
4 views • 06/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2kf6no9ba8

06/22/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield podcast: Wall Street and Silicon Valley CEOs do not want to cut off the ties with the CCP because their profit margin is based on cheap slavery. The CCP-ruled China is a Wild West, you can do anything you want to increase your profit margin. You don't have to pay attention to the environmental problem. There are no labor rights, no human rights.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/22/2023 妮可做客Stinchfield广播节目：很多华尔街和硅谷大佬不想切断与中共的联系是因为他们的利润空间是建立在廉价奴工制度之上的。中共国就像一个无法无天的蛮荒世界，你可以为了提高利润做任何事情。中共国有廉价劳动力，他们不必关注环境问题，那里没有劳工权益，没有人权。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
