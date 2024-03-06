Rapper suffers VAXX poison induced CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and legendary music producer Clive Davis announced the star-studded lineup for the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" earlier this week.
https://abc7nyDOTcom/nyc-homecoming-week-concerts-mega-concert-central-park/10916713/
https://web.archive.org/web/20240306080000/https://abc7ny.com/nyc-homecoming-week-concerts-mega-concert-central-park/10916713/
###
Kid Capri ECU Homecoming 2021
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=bylhb9JHJA8
###
@kidcapri101
"God is great! 3 days ago, I found out that I’m cancer free! Been dealing with it all year while I was doing everything I was doing for hip hop 50! I had 2 surgeries and never said anything publicly about what I was going through, I’m not an attention whore, so I didn’t want to say anything, so that it didn’t look like i wanted pity, but now that it’s over, I figure I let my fans and friends know, I’m very happy, this year I did a lot, but come 2024, I’m getting even crazier than I did in 2023!! Thank you God! #kidcapri #partyking #therealLOVE #happynewyear #happyholidays"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C1fUapbP_-k/
###
Eminem - Square Dance
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=6JX8j3vwrIA
###
Mirrored - bootcamp