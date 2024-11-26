BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elon Musk Looks To Buy MSNBC? | Media World Shakeup - Maverick News
Maverick News
30 followers
16 views • 6 months ago

Maverick News Special Broadcast | Making Media Great Again


A look at sudden massive shifts in the world of ALL Media - Social Media and Mainstream.  Elon Musk considers purchasing MSNBC.  Ratings plunge for mainstream news outlets. Social media shifts as left wing X users flee for "Blue Sky". Youtube alternative platforms fail, while Parler comes back.  All this while Rebel News Founder Ezra Levant in Canada is arrested, and INFOWARS fights for survival. 


Analysis with Maverick Contributor and Media Specialist Gail Robertson.


Plus today's top news with Rick Walker.

Keywords
newsinfowarstwittermediamusk
